ALTON, IL – Have you made your health care decisions for 2011? Alton Memorial Hospital and OASIS are holding a free, informative presentation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 15, in the hospital’s Cafeteria Meeting Rooms.

The hospital’s SHIP (Senior Health Insurance Program) insurance counselors will cover the changes in Medicare for 2011, provide a synopsis of the SHIP program and how to access their services, plus information on Medicare Parts A, B, C, D (Prescription Drug Coverage). Don’t let changes catch you by surprise. Space is limited and registration is required, so call 1-800-392-0936 to register.

Alton Memorial and OASIS sponsor SHIP through the Illinois Department of Insurance. This free service is available to any senior who has questions or problems with Medicare or health insurance. SHIP counselors are available by appointment from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the hospital. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 1-800-392-0936.

