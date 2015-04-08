Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is offering a new and very magical night for all adults, ages 55 and older, that will include fun, dinner and dancing. The Silver Senior Prom will be on Friday, April 24 from 6:30-9:30pm at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, IL 62052. Feel free to dress casual or go all out for this special event. Brass Door will be catering a scrumptious buffet dinner that will include fried pork chops, baked chicken breast, whipped potatoes with gravy, corn, garden salad, applesauce, rolls, dessert, tea, coffee and water. The Gene Maynard Band will be providing live music for guest to dance the night away.

There will be a prom court with coronation ceremony that will consist of four males and four females, chosen from the guest's nominations submitted on the registration form. There will be various door prizes drawn for

throughout the evening. One photo of each couple (or group) will be taken by Walgreens staff and ready for pick-up the following Wednesday at the Susnig Center. Photos will be discarded if not picked-up by 5/25/15. Feel free to bring a camera to snap shots of those special moments. Event Cha Cha co-sponsors are Jones Sanitation, State Farm with Dennis Ford, Edward Jones with Steve Medford and JCH Wellness Center. The event is open to both residents and non-residents of the city. The fee is $20 per person. Space is limited! Registration is required and must be completed by Tuesday, April 14!

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

