Shiloh Veterinary Clinic, located at Green Mount Crossing shopping complex in Shiloh, Ill., is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Rachel Beltz as a new associate veterinarian at the practice.

A resident of the Tower Grove neighborhood of the City of St. Louis, Beltz joins the Shiloh Veterinary Clinic with nearly 10 years experience working at a private practice in St. Charles, Mo. and for a franchise pet hospital in Florissant, Mo.

Beltz received her undergraduate degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2000 and her degree in veterinary science from the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland. The Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, established in 1823, is a world leader in veterinary education, research and practice.

As an associate veterinarian, Beltz will provide daytime emergency veterinary services, as well as medical, surgical, and dental veterinary care.

According to Dr. David Mears, owner of Shiloh Veterinarian Clinic, “Dr. Beltz is a wonderful addition to our growing practice. Her experience and education reinforce our clinic’s commitment to providing optimal care to each of our patients. I encourage all of our clients to come in and meet Dr. Beltz and introduce their pets to the newest member of our team.”

With an in-house pharmacy and referral access to specialists, Shiloh Veterinary Clinic provides all of your pet's health and medical care needs under one roof. For more information about Shiloh Veterinary Clinic and its services, call (618) 622-3778 or visit www.shilohvetclinic.com

