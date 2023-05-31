Shiloh, O'Fallon Officers Investigate Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking

At 6:55 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, Shiloh Officers were dispatched to the area of Sierra Drive in Shiloh in reference to a fight in progress, with one subject armed with a firearm. While officers were responding, dispatch advised two vehicles were leaving the scene. One of the vehicles was stopped by Shiloh Officers, and it was determined the driver of the vehicle was the victim of an armed vehicular hijacking, and the other vehicle which fled the scene was the victim’s vehicle which was being driven by the suspect. O’Fallon Police Officers arrived in the area to assist and located the suspect vehicle in the area of Baltes Drive in Shiloh.

Article continues after sponsor message

O’Fallon officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and took the suspect into custody without incident. The case was submitted to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office for warrant review.

The warrants were reviewed by St. Clair County Judge Leah Captain who set Carter’s bond at $200,000 with 10% to apply. Carter is currently in custody at the St. Clair County Jail for want of bond.

The Shiloh Police Department would like to thank the O’Fallon Police Department for their assistance with this case.

*All persons are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

More like this: