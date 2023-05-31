Advertise | Subscribe | Submissions | Podcasts | Radio
Login|Sign Up

Shiloh, O'Fallon Officers Investigate Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking

Dan Brannan
Dan Brannan, Content Director
May 31, 2023 10:45 AM June 1, 2023 8:17 AM
Listen to the story

O'FALLON - On Sunday, May 28, 2023, St. Clair County Assistant State’s Attorney Judith Dalen issued a three-count warrant: for Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking with a Firearm, a Class X Felony, for Vehicular Hijacking, a Class 1 Felony, and for Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, a Class 2 Felony, each charging Marlon J. Carter, 34, of the 1300 block of Kim Drive in O'Fallon, IL., with the above crimes.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Marlon J. Carter

At 6:55 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, Shiloh Officers were dispatched to the area of Sierra Drive in Shiloh in reference to a fight in progress, with one subject armed with a firearm. While officers were responding, dispatch advised two vehicles were leaving the scene. One of the vehicles was stopped by Shiloh Officers, and it was determined the driver of the vehicle was the victim of an armed vehicular hijacking, and the other vehicle which fled the scene was the victim’s vehicle which was being driven by the suspect. O’Fallon Police Officers arrived in the area to assist and located the suspect vehicle in the area of Baltes Drive in Shiloh.

Article continues after sponsor message

O’Fallon officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and took the suspect into custody without incident. The case was submitted to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office for warrant review.

The warrants were reviewed by St. Clair County Judge Leah Captain who set Carter’s bond at $200,000 with 10% to apply. Carter is currently in custody at the St. Clair County Jail for want of bond.

The Shiloh Police Department would like to thank the O’Fallon Police Department for their assistance with this case.

*All persons are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

More like this:

Oct 18, 2023 - ISP Targets Vehicle Theft, Hijacking and Related Violence Crimes

Jul 18, 2023 - Illinois State Police Fights Back Against Vehicle Hijacking and Motor Vehicle Thefts

Nov 16, 2023 - ISP Announces October Charges From St. Clair County State's Attorney

Aug 4, 2023 - 15-Year-Old Charged With First-Degree Murder In East St. Louis Case

Sep 14, 2023 - ISP Announces Arrests In Washington Park Homicide

 

Print Version Submit a News Tip

Join our mailing list Subscribe to our Daily Update
Contact
200 W. Third Street | Alton, IL 62002
Suite 200
618.465.9850
HOME  |   Advertise With Us  |   Job Opportunities  |   Our Partners  |   Web Design Services  |   Contact US  |   Site Map   |  RSS Feeds  |  Email   |  Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2005-2023 Intellisoft Development Corporation. All rights reserved.
Serving the areas of Alton, Godfrey, East Alton, Wood River, Roxana, Edwardsville, Jerseyville, Brighton, Bethalto, Grafton, Granite City,
Hartford, Highland, Troy, Fairview Heights, Belleville and the surrounding cities.