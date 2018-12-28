ALTON - The end of December marks Shields Family Pharmacy’s fourth year in business. The business is owned and operated by husband and wife Chris and Kendra Shields and opened in December 2014 at 2526 State Street in Alton next to Joe K’s. Opening their own pharmacy was the fulfillment of a dream for Pharmacist Kendra Shields and her husband Chris who manages the operation.

It wasn’t long after opening in North Alton that an opportunity presented itself when Ken Duchnowski, owner of B&D Pharmacy located at One Professional Drive in Upper Alton, approached the Shields’. Mr. Duchnowski was at a point where he wanted to retire and after months of discussion, Kendra and Chris purchased the store in July of 2017.

Chris Shields said it was important to Mr. Duchnowski that the pharmacy remains a family run organization that emphasizes personalized customer care.

Since purchasing B&D, the Shields have refreshed and simplified the appearance of their pharmacy. “We’ve given it a new look, with new counters and shelves and we’ve expanded upon our delivery service”, said Chris. “We also promote a program called Simplify My Meds, which allows our customers to pick up their prescriptions on the same day every month.” Other services include customizing the taste of children’s medicine to their favorite flavor to make medicine-time easy at home as well as blister packaging medication for the elderly living independently or in assisted living.

Since moving to their new location, the Shields' business has grown and there are now three professionals working at all times.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chris invites those looking for friendly, personal service to give Shields Family Pharmacy a try. “To know us is to love us,” he said with a smile.

Shields Family Pharmacy accepts all major insurance and Chris wants the public to know that independent pharmacies charge the same co-pay as big box stores or pharmacy chains.

Along with all your pharmacy needs, Shields offers flu shots as well as inoculations for shingles, pneumonia, Tetanus and Diphtheria.

Shields Family Pharmacy

One Professional Drive

Alton, IL 62002

618-463-0000



www.shieldsfamilypharmancy.com

Delivery Available

Open 6-days/week

Mon – Fri: 9:00am – 6:00pm

Sat: 9:00am – 12:00pm

More like this:

Related Video: