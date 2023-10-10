Madison County Sheriff's Office Lt. Pete Moore.EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office recently said goodbye to a 32-year veteran - Lt. Pete Moore.

Moore recently retired from the sheriff's office after a long and distinguished career.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lt. Moore began his career with the Madison County Jail in January of 1992. Since 2013, Lt. Moore has supervised the Sheriff Work Alternative Program (SWAP).

Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor said: "Lt. Moore will surely be missed as he did so much for this office. We wish him the best in his retirement. Thank you Lt. Moore for your 32 years of service."

More like this:

Nov 16, 2023 - ISP Announces October Charges From St. Clair County State's Attorney

Oct 21, 2023 - Edwardsville Fire Department Fills New Assistant Chief Role as Three Are Promoted

4 days ago - Suspect Charged, Arrested In Texas, In Alton Shooting Death

Nov 20, 2023 - Area Woman Reported Missing, Sheriff's Office Continues Search With Family

Oct 10, 2023 - Madison County Sheriff's Office Salutes Retiring Deputy Kyle Doolen For Extraordinary Career

 