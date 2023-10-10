EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office recently said goodbye to a 32-year veteran - Lt. Pete Moore.

Moore recently retired from the sheriff's office after a long and distinguished career.

Lt. Moore began his career with the Madison County Jail in January of 1992. Since 2013, Lt. Moore has supervised the Sheriff Work Alternative Program (SWAP).

Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor said: "Lt. Moore will surely be missed as he did so much for this office. We wish him the best in his retirement. Thank you Lt. Moore for your 32 years of service."

