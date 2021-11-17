JERSEY COUNTY - Jersey County Sheriff's Mike Ringhausen expressed sincere pride today of multiple incidents where deputies and dispatch personnel have performed life-saving measures.

Jersey County Sheriff's Deputy Justin Decker and K9 Jax were recently contacted about a suspicious fire. When they became aware the subject in the area was suicidal, Deputy Decker and K9 Jax responded to the scene. K9 Jax was able to locate the subject with K9 Jax's assistance, Sheriff Ringhausen said.

"The man was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment, so K9 Jax and Deputy Decker saved the person's life," the sheriff said. "The person was apparently suicidal and fled on foot and the dog and officer found him and helped him get treatment."

Sheriff Ringhausen said morale nationwide and statewide is down among law enforcement because of a wide variety of factors. However, he says his deputies, dispatchers, and other personnel continue to keep focused and do an outstanding job.

Article continues after sponsor message

"They continue to put their heart into their jobs and save people's lives," he said. "I don't know how you put that into words, but I am so proud."

Sheriff Ringhausen said the incident involving the trained dog and the deputy were only one of a host of situations recently where deputies and dispatchers saved lives.

"Deputy Caleb Gibson saved a man's life by doing CPR," he said. "Also, the dispatcher Brooke Brandon instructed the family on CPR over the phone. When Caleb talks about administering CPR and all of a sudden the gentleman and drew in a breath of air, it's just the look on his face that tells the story. It just melts your heart."

"All the employees do different things but all our personnel including the deputies, corrections officers, dispatchers, and office personnel all do such a great job," Sheriff Ringhausen said. "The dispatchers who work with the officers and strangers on the phone are kind of the unknown heroes of our group."

More like this: