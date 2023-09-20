ALTON - Sheppard, Morgan & Schwaab, Inc. (SMS) is a local civil engineering and land surveying firm that has served clients throughout the Metro East and Metropolitan St. Louis area since 1892. SMS has announced changes within the company’s leadership roles that reflect the retirement of President Cas Sheppard, P.E. Cas retired from full-time duty on June 30, 2023, after more than 40 years at SMS, most recently serving as President since May 2001. Sheppard will continue to be involved with the company by serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Scott Weiner, P.E., has been named the new President of SMS. Scott has been at SMS since 1995, most recently serving as Vice President and Treasurer. Weiner holds a civil engineering degree from the University of Missouri-Rolla and an MBA from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He has over 28 years of experience in the civil engineering field. His focus is on civil infrastructure projects that include water, wastewater, stormwater, and land development.

David Godar, P.E., has been named Senior Vice President and will also remain serving as Secretary. Godar holds a civil engineering degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Dave has been with SMS since 1986 and has over 37 years of experience in the civil engineering field. His primary focus is transportation projects. He also assists multiple municipal clients with their annual MFT street maintenance programs.

Justin Kleinschmidt, P.E., has been promoted to Vice President and Treasurer. He started his civil engineering career in 2004 before joining SMS in 2010. In 2016, he became a shareholder of the firm. Kleinschmidt holds a civil engineering degree from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Justin has extensive experience with commercial and residential developments, as well as water and wastewater infrastructure projects.

Coey Daniels, P.E., has been promoted to Vice President. Daniels holds a civil engineering degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. While attending SIUE, he worked as an Engineering Technician for the City of Edwardsville. After graduating from SIUE in 2006, he started his civil engineering career at SMS. In 2016, he became a shareholder of the firm. Daniels’ main responsibilities include the design and preparation of plans and specifications for transportation projects. Coey is also involved with overseeing construction engineering on projects.

"Building on more than a century of excellence, SMS pledges to deliver exceptional civil engineering and land surveying services, surpassing client expectations and forming long-term partnerships."

