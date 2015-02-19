Alton Little Theater brings back beloved musical SHENANDOA. ALT will reprise SHENANDOAH for the BIG Spring Musical with Co-Director Kevin Frakes once again portraying the role of Charlie Anderson, a role he originated in 1998 when Director Emeritus Cliff Davenport directed the production, which soon became an audience favorite. Frakes and Davenport first saw the hit Musical in 1975 in New York and vowed to one day stage the epic tale of a family torn apart during the Civil War. Co-Directors Frakes and Jean Heil decided the time was right again to stage the story for both new and familiar audiences. As a history teacher by day, Heil feels the show's beautiful ballads about the family's struggles to stay together through the folly of war have particular meaning in today's world .

Frakes is joined in the ensemble by 28 other players, four of whom were also in ALT's original production. The cast (featuring eleven new players to the ALT stage) reflects the family ties woven into the show's fabric. The players range in age from 12 to 70; two sisters appear in the show; two sets of fathers and sons are in the show; a grandmother and granddaughter also appear and four of the actors are either immediate or extended family - and several men in the cast are growing beards for the first time in their lives! Michael Frazier will handle the Musical Direction for the production, which was based upon the 1965 Jimmy Stewart film of the same name.

Frakes believes that the poignant messages of lost innocence and enduring faith and love will surely inspire a whole new audience of fans and he is truly enjoying returning to an iconic role that remains a treasured memory for him of sharing a vision with Cliff Davenport during what was to be Davenport's last musical production.

SHENANDOAH will take the stage March 19th through 29th, with eight performances Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees at 2pm on March 22nd and March 29th.

Tickets can be purchased during Box Office hours (by phone or in person) Tuesday - Friday, 10AM to 2pm (618- 462-3205); on line purchase through www.altonlittletheater.org.

Reservation/Ticket information (618) 462-6562. Frakes and Heil echo Newsday's sentiment who called the show "something for you and your children to love and cherish and enjoy!"

