ROXANA - Roxana’s girls basketball team has a pair of twins - Laynie and Abby Gehrs - who are providing what new head coach Addaya Moore said is “unbelievable energy” to the squad.

Laynie and Abby are exceptional athletes and are keys so far to the Shells’ 3-0 overall mark. The girls recently captured the Dupo Tournament to open the season. Laynie had seven points in the Shells' 48-20 win in the final of the Dupo Cat Classic. Abby added four points in that encounter.

Laynie and Abby are seniors on the squad. Both are also volleyball and soccer players.

Both girls are strong on defense and always help move the ball in the Shells’ powerful offense so far in the 2023-2024 campaign. The two girls are Midwest Members Credit Union Athletes of the Month for the Shells.

In a recent win over East Alton-Wood River, Coach Moore said the twin sisters finished off what the bench had started to seal the game when Roxana had some foul trouble and had to sit out some of the starters.

“Every day, both Abby and Layne get better and better,” Coach Moore said. “I try to let them know that. We need both of those girls to perform and they did exactly that against East Alton-Wood River.”

The Shells return to action Tuesday at Maryville Christian for a 6 p.m. encounter.

Again congrats to the twins - Laynie and Abby Gehrs - for their selection as Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athletes of the Month honors.

