ROXANA - Sophomore forward Tatum Shaw appears destined for a strong future in both girls' basketball and volleyball at Roxana High School. She has been a mainstay of the girls' basketball team this season and was a volleyball standout in the fall of 2023.

Shaw is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for Roxana.

Roxana head girls basketball coach Addaya Moore said Tatum is "absolutely amazing" for her squad.

"I love coaching her because of how hard she goes every possession," Moore said. "Tatum can do something that nobody else on the team can do and guard any of the one through five players on a team. She can guard every position and hold their best player to limited points."

Coach Moore said Tatum has improved tremendously in the 2023-2024 girls basketball season.

"She is right on track to be an important player for Roxana in the future," she said. "We are now starting three sophomores and Tatum is the key to a lot of our game plans."

Again, congrats to Tatum Shaw for her recognition as a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month.

