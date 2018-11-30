ROXANA - The Roxana Shells took a 13-point lead, with nine points from Andrew Beckman, in the first quarter of Friday night’s game against the Carrollton Hawks, the Shells took the win, 66-54.

Scoring 17 points in the second quarter the Shells carried their lead in halftime, 32-21.

The Hawks refused to go down without a fight, cutting into the Shells’ lead down to five points with three minutes left until the final buzzer, 56-51.

Putting up 16 points from the foul line, the Shells the were able to score 25 points in the fourth quarter to secure the win, 66-54.

Beckman led the game in points with 22 for Roxana, followed by Gavin Huffman with 10 points.

Carrollton's Ethan Brannan, Hunter Flowers and Nathan Walker each scored 12 points following Beckman as game leading scorers.

Roxana, 4-2, has a game at home against Columbia on Tuesday, while Carrollton, 1-1, has a home game Monday against South County.

