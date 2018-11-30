Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

ROXANA - The Roxana Shells took a 13-point lead, with nine points from Andrew Beckman, in the first quarter of Friday night’s game against the Carrollton Hawks, the Shells took the win, 66-54.

Scoring 17 points in the second quarter the Shells carried their lead in halftime, 32-21.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Hawks refused to go down without a fight, cutting into the Shells’ lead down to five points with three minutes left until the final buzzer, 56-51.

Putting up 16 points from the foul line, the Shells the were able to score 25 points in the fourth quarter to secure the win, 66-54.

Beckman led the game in points with 22 for Roxana, followed by Gavin Huffman with 10 points.

Carrollton's Ethan Brannan, Hunter Flowers and Nathan Walker each scored 12 points following Beckman as game leading scorers.

Roxana, 4-2, has a game at home against Columbia on Tuesday, while Carrollton, 1-1, has a home game Monday against South County.

More like this:

Feb 5, 2024 - Briggs Leads With 17 Points, Walleck Adds 13, Maberry Has 11, Shells Dominate Oilers 68-29

Feb 22, 2024 - Roxana's Second Half Adjustments Too Much For Piasa Birds - Shells Will Host Marquette For Regional Title

Feb 14, 2024 - Kinsley Mouser Hits Shot At Buzzer As Roxana Girls Stun Carlinville 43-41 In Regional

May 1, 2024 - Shells Go Ahead 6-5 In Bottom Of Sixth, Columbia Answers In Seventh To Take Close 7-6 Win At Roxana  

Dec 23, 2023 - Kline Hits For 30 Points, Explorers Jump To Early Lead, Shells Pull To Within Three, But Marquette Pulls Away

 