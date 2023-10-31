ROXANA - Roxana freshman runner Gianna Stassi and her senior teammate Raelee Kimbro have a lot to celebrate. Stassi and Kimbro two both qualified for the IHSA State Cross Country Meet.

Freshman Stassi led the Shells' qualifiers with a time of 18 minutes, 29.40 seconds on the 2.92-mile course at Benton for 16th place. Kimbro was 24th with a time of 19:30.90.

Roxana head girls cross country coach Ben Scamihorn, a previous SIUE cross country and track runner, has developed the girls throughout the season.

Gabrielle Woodruff and Riley Doyle were both state qualifiers last year, so Stassi and Kimbro have continued the Shells' tradition.

Scamihorn said the Shell's coaches had looked at Stassi's arrival on the high school scene with anticipation, and she did not disappoint in any way. Stassi has been everything the coaches bargained for and more.

Stassi and Kimbro are Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athletes of the Month for Roxana High School. Kimbro was already recognized as a Shells' Athlete of the Month, but this accomplishment deserved another salute.

Coach Scamihorn said he was delighted to advance both girls to the state meet.

“They both had great races,” he said. “I thought Gianna had a breakthrough race. I was also so proud of Kimbro for qualifying as a senior. Both girls have worked super hard this season. The entire girls' team put forth an incredible effort throughout the season. We are proud of all their hard work.”

Congrats to the girls for the Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month honor.

