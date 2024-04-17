ROXANA - Roxana's baseball team had four players have two hits and a RBI each, while the Shells scored eight runs in the third as Roxana went on to a 13-1 win over Carlinville in a game played Wednesday afternoon at Roxana City Park.

The Shells improved to 16-8 on the season with the win, while the Cavaliers fell to 2-13.

Roxana scored three runs in the first, and two in the second to take a 5-0 lead, with Carlinville scoring their lone run in the top of the third to cut the lead to 5-1/ The Shells then scored eight times in the bottom of the third to take their 13-1 in going on to the 10-run rule win.

Four players for the Shells - Aiden Briggs, Kyle Campbell, Sean Maberry, and Elias Theis - all had two hits and a RBI, while Caleb Wonders had a hit and two RBIs, and Kadin Carlisle, Cooper Harris, and Kael Hester all had a hit and RBI each. Theis went four innings on the mound, giving up an unearned run on two hits, walking two and striking out eight, while Harris pitched the fifth, walking one and fanning two.

Noah Byots had two hits for the Cavies, with Mason Wise had a hit and the only RBI, and Noah Convery had a hit. Byots started on the mound, and went 2.1 innings, allowing nine runs, seven earned, on 10 hits, walking one and striking out four, while Convery went for 0.1 innings, giving up four runs, one earned on three hits, and Wise went the final 1.1 innings, not allowing a hit or a run, fanning two.

Carlinville next plays Piasa Southwestern on Thursday at Loveless Park, then goes to Vandalia on Friday, and plays at Litchfield next Monday, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m. The Shells host Father McGivney Catholic on Monday, then are at Breese Central Apr. 23, and at home to Marquette Catholic on Apr. 24, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

