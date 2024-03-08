ROXANA - Daisy Daugherty is a sophomore who has a very bright future ahead on the basketball court at Roxana High School.

One of her better games of the year was against Salem in early February 2024 when she scored 17 points and shot 75 percent from the field. She tallied 14 points in a game against Marquette in January and shot 60 percent from the field.

Daisy averaged 7.3 points per game and averaged 2.8 rebounds a game. She was a big key to Roxana’s 18-15 overall record and regional championship.

Roxana head girls coach Addaya Moore said Daisy is more than just a player.

“She loves the game so much and we really connected this year,” she said. “Daisy wants to play college basketball. She is a five-foot-eight shooting guard and makes the right plays. She does everything a coach could ask. A coach dreams of having a sophomore player like Daisy Daughtery.”

Coach Moore said she is excited to see what Daisy does in the years moving forward and believes she has great future potential.

Again, congrats to Daisy Daughtery on the Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month recognition.

