ROXANA - Aidan Briggs had one of the most special moments of his life on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, when he sank a jumper from long range as the buzzer sounded to notch his 1,000th career point.

The Roxana students and fans emptied to the floor to celebrate with Aidan, who is also a top-ranked student and a three-sport star in football, basketball and baseball.

Aidan is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for the Shells.

Aidan's father, Mark, is the head coach of Roxana, so for the Briggs family, it was a very special night. The family posed for photos together after the heroic accomplishment by Aidan.

Aidan is a modest young man and a role model for many of the other Roxana players and those coming up the ranks in junior high and grade school. He is the ultimate team player that every coach wants on their squad. He said after the game that he has a love of wearing those Roxana colors and playing in front of the Shells fans.

Coach Briggs said it was good he hit the jumper to get to the 1,000-point mark in this game and now he can look forward.

"He is a very unselfish kid and to see him knock it out and move forward was a great accomplishment," Briggs said. "It was great for two of our players, Chris Walleck and Aidan, who have hit the 1,000-point career mark recently. We tried to give him shots before that one. The kids are always practicing last-second shots in practice. This was the icing on the cake of the win."

Aidan said afterward it felt great to notch 1,000 points for his career.

"It was not just me who wanted it, but there were a lot of people who wanted me to get to 1,000 points and it was a good feeling," he said. "I am very proud of it. I love playing for Roxana, it is always a great atmosphere here."

Aidan thanked his dad, Mark, for not only his mentoring as a father but as a coach.

"My dad is a big role model for me," he said.

Congrats again to Aidan on the Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month honor.

See the Riverbender.com video above of Aidan nailing his 1,000th point at the buzzer.

