



CARLYLE - Roxana advanced all but one of its wrestlers to next week's sectional, while East Alton-Wood River put three through to the sectional, and Metro-East Lutheran advanced to in the IHSA Class 1A boys wrestling regional tournament, held Saturday at Carlyle.

The Shells won the team championship with 265 points and advanced to the team sectional, with Belleville Althoff Catholic coming in second with 150 points, Red Bud was third at 125.5 points, Salem came in fourth at 117 points, the host Indians were fifth at 78.5 points, Freeburg was sixth with 78.5 points, the Oilers were seventh with 69.5 points, the Knights came in eighth with 43 points, Sparta was ninth at 35 points, coming in 10th was Pinckneyville, with 23 points, and Breese Central was 11th with 18 points.

Roxana started out well, with Savion Hall winning the 106-pound championship, defeating Broden Becker of Freeburg by fall at 5:18 in the final, Ari Walker placing third at 113 pounds, qualifying for the sectional by fall over Liam Bundt of Althoff at 1:03, and Lleyton Cobine finishing second at 120 pounds, losing the final to undefeated Tyson Waughtel of the Indians by fall at 3:25. Logan Riggs was second at 126 pounds, losing his final to Brendan Rayl of the Crusaders by fall at 5:44.

Brandon Green, Jr. won the 132-pound division, defeating Jamal Burgess, Jr. of EAWR by fall at 1:56, while Kaden Carlisle won the 138-pound class with an 8-2 decision over Gavin Watson of Sparta. Trevor Ghiring was second at 144 pounds, losing the final to Salem's Keyton King 7-4, and Braden Johnson won the 150-pound division, winning by fall over Alex Schallert of Althoff at 1:31.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lyndon Theis won at 157 pounds, taking the final over Trevor Fath of Pinckneyville by fall at 1:00, while Zebediah Katzmarek was eliminated at 165 pounds. losing his final match by injury default at 1:30 to Landon Jones of Metro-East. Elias Theis was second at 175 pounds, losing the final by fall to Ty Carter of Red Bud at 3:03, and Robert Watt won at 190 pounds, pinning Antwan Strong of Althoff at 44 seconds to win the title.

At 215 pounds, Donald Battles finished second to advance, losing the final to the Oilers' Drake Champlin by fall at 4:15, and James Herring was second at 285 pounds, losing the final in sudden death overtime to Jason Dowell of Althoff 5-4.

Burgess and Champlin were two of the three Oiler wrestlers who advanced to the sectional, while Landon Johnson was eliminated at 138 pounds, losing his final bout to the Knights' Carter Pryor 10-3. Tyler Adams became the third EAWR wrestler to advance to the sectional, winning the third-place bout at 144 pounds over Max Wolter of Red Bud 7-5. Lucas Morton was eliminated at 150 pounds, losing his final match to Cooper Lobek of Salem by forfeit, while Michael Soto finished fourth at 170 pounds, losing the third-place match to Brody Diekemper of Carlyle 10-2 and was eliminated.

For the Knights, Miles Dennis finished third at 120 pounds and advanced, taking his final bout over by fall over Brock Becker of Freeburg at 3:04, while Pryor also finished third, at 126 pounds, advancing to the sectional with a 22-second pin of Kevan Moore of Salem. Grant Downing was eliminated at 157 pounds. losing his last bout to Jakobi Tow of Althoff by fall at 3:23.

Jones finished fourth at 165 pounds, being eliminated in the third place bout by Stephen Ache of the Crusaders 10-5, while Joseph Haynes was eliminated at 175 pounds, losing his final bout to Kaylin Riley of the Midgets by fall at 4:34, and Caleb Probasco was eliminated at 190 pounds, losing his last match to Dylan Smith of Freeburg by fall at 2:27.

The advancing wrestlers will compete in the Vandalia sectional next Saturday, while the Shells qualify for the Benton team sectional, with the date and times to be announced. The individual state tournament will be held Feb. 15-17 at State Farm Arena in Champaign-Urbana, while the team state tournament will be held Feb. 23-24 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

More like this: