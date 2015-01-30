Shell Community Federal Federal Credit Union annual meeting scheduled for March Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Shell Community Federal Credit Union's Annual Meeting will be on Monday, March 2, 2015. It will be held in the Community Room at the Wood River Branch, located at 101 Wesley Drive in Wood River. The doors will open at 4:00 pm. and the meeting will begin at 4:30 pm. Article continues after sponsor message Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip