Shell Community Federal Federal Credit Union annual meeting scheduled for March
January 30, 2015 4:08 PM
Listen to the story
Shell Community Federal Credit Union's Annual Meeting will be on Monday, March 2, 2015. It will be held in the Community Room at the Wood River Branch, located at 101 Wesley Drive in Wood River. The doors will open at 4:00 pm. and the meeting will begin at 4:30 pm.
Article continues after sponsor message
Related Video:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.