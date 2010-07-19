Maryville-Shell Community Federal Credit Union employees and their families recently participated in the Maryville Homecoming Parade. Their youth account mascot, Dollar Dog, was on hand as well to greet parade attendees. “It’s an honor to be a part of one of the only children’s parades left in the state of Illinois” said Sheila Goins, Branch Manager for Shell CU in Maryville. During the parade, employees passed out candy and credit union promotional items. Goins added, “We have a great community here in Maryville and we enjoy the times we can give back to them.”

Shell Community Federal Credit Union serves the entire Madison County community. Anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Madison County can belong. It has two locations in Wood River and Maryville. Visit www.shellcu.org or call (618) 254-0605 for more information.

