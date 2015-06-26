Shell Community Federal Credit Union’s board of directors, president, managers, and employees, past and present, gathered on Thursday, June 18th, for an evening of celebration marking 80 years of financial service to the area. The 80th Anniversary Gala celebrated a milestone in the credit union’s history and focused on saying thank you to the people, and recognizing the early credit union pioneers who had the vision and foresight to establish what today is Shell Community Federal Credit Union.

In January 1935, eight employees of the Shell Refinery in Wood River, IL, banded together to form Shell Wood River Federal Credit Union. The eight deposited a total of $57.00. The credit union was established to provide low-cost financial services to Shell employees and their families. Over the years other groups have joined our field of membership. Since that day, the credit union has developed considerably. Through the years, we’ve grown in membership as we’ve broadened our services to meet the needs of our members, from consumer, small business and mortgage lending to digital banking.

In his address, current President Greg Lyons credited the credit union’s success to the hard work and dedication of past and present staff that have made the credit union what it is today. In his closing remarks, Lyons said, “I’d like to tell you once again how proud and honored I am to serve as a leader of this great organization. I don’t know if the founding fathers could have imagined all those years ago how their credit union would grow and evolve into what Shell Community Federal Credit Union is today. Shell has had several mergers, a name change, substantial growth in membership, and major building expansion in both Wood River and Maryville and the introduction of many new products and services. Greg Lyons has served as Shell Community FCU’s president for the past 4yrs.

