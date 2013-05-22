Shell Community Federal Credit Union (SCFCU) is pleased to announce the 2013 SCFCU $1,000 Scholarship recipient, Scott M. Miner.  Scott is a 2013 graduate of East Alton Wood River High School. He will attend Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville (SIUE) in the fall and plans to major in Political Science. After he graduates from SIUE, he plans to promote freedom of democracy by relocating to Springfield, IL in aim of being on staff with a state senator or representative. His ultimate goal is to eventually move to a higher position, such as Chief of Staff.  Scott is the son of Michael and Tracy Miner of Wood River, IL.

Shell Community Federal Credit Union (SCFCU) serves the entire Madison County community.  Anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Madison County may join.  SCFCU has two locations, one in Wood River and the other in Maryville.  Visit www.shellcu.org or call (618) 254-0605 for more information.

