SHELL COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION ANNOUNCES PROMOTION Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Wood River - Shell Community Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce the promotion of Lisa Shain to Maryville Branch Manager. Lisa has been with the credit union for five years and has over ten years of experience in the financial industry. She began her career with the credit union as a Financial Service Officer until her promotion. She will oversee the growth and development of the Maryville Branch. A lifelong resident of Madison County, Lisa has been married for fourteen years, and has three children. Article continues after sponsor message Stop in at our Maryville Branch, 2813 North Center Maryville, Illinois, to greet Lisa and allow her to assist you with your financial needs. More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip