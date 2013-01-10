In 2012, Shell Community Federal Credit Union (SCFCU) continued their efforts of giving back to the Metro East Community. They collected money, nonperishable items and toys for a variety of organizations, charities, schools and cities. SCFCU employees volunteered at several community events and provided financial education to high school students.

A few of the most memorable events of 2012 included:

In July, SCFCU hosted its annual blood drive with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. During the drive, 34 units of blood were collected which would help as many as 102 patients in our community. The community and SCFCU employees continually support this event and help save lives.

October is always a fun month at SCFCU. On Halloween, employees participated in a costume

contest and handed out treat bags to the children that visit both locations. In addition, the employees walked in the Wood River and Edwardsville Halloween parades. The theme of the SCFCU float was “It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown” and it placed 1st in the Wood River parade!

SCFCU employees participated in the Adopt a Family Programs sponsored by Big Brothers/Big Sisters and the Maryville School District. Each year both organizations select a family for the Credit

Union to support. The families provide wish lists and the SCFCU employees donate money and purchase gifts to fulfill the lists. All gifts are wrapped and delivered so the families will have a wonderful Christmas.

Days before Christmas, Santa made a stop at the SCFCU Wood River location. To celebrate his visit, warm cookies were served and Santa handed out special treats to the children. He enjoyed listening to the children share their Christmas lists and pictures were taken to capture the moment.

