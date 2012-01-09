Shell Community Credit Union Names New President Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Shell Community Federal Credit Union (SCFCU) announces the retirement of its President, Kathy Swearingin. The newly appointed President, Gregory Lyons, has been with the credit union for over 15 years. He has served as Loan Officer, Lending Manager and Vice President of Member Services. In addition, Gregory has completed CUNA Management School at the University of Wisconsin, Graduate School of Business. Article continues after sponsor message Shell Community Federal Credit Union serves the entire Madison County community. Anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Madison County can join. The credit union has locations in Wood River and Maryville. Visit www.shellcu.org or call (618) 254-0605 for more information. More like this: Related Video: Print Version Submit a News Tip