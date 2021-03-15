DECATUR - Marquette Catholic graduate Shelby Jones had another big day for the Millikin University Big Blue on Sunday, winning her singles match easily 6-3, 6-1. Millikin University defeated Transylvania in the match.

Granite City's D.J. Millett posted three wins in the NWCA Division III Coaches Association National Championships in Coralville, Iowa on March 12-13. No team points were awarded or team standings kept at the meet.

Millikin University senior wrestler Bradan Birt (Epworth, Iowa, Western Dubuque H.S.) is a national champion after winning the 165-pound weight class.

The Millikin men’s and women’s indoor track and field team completed the indoor season at the CCIW Elite Meet held at the Shirk Center in Bloomington on March 13. No team scores were recorded or CCIW All-Conference honors awarded.

Max Rogers (Carlinville, H.S.) finished in third in the Triple Jump at 13.12 meters or 43 feet, 0.54 inches.

