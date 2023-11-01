ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - There is no doubt about it, Alton and Edwardsville communities take Halloween seriously. East End Improvement Association sponsors the annual Alton Halloween Parade and it is nearly a year-long undertaking. The same holds true for the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade.

Included here are a variety of photos that display the characters who were out on the streets of Alton and Edwardsville on Tuesday. Displayed are all ages from young to elderly.

It was a jovial day for many in the region and those pictured enjoyed themselves!

Article continues after sponsor message

If you have photos from the big day you want to share send them here with the story on Facebook.

More like this: