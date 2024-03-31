ST. LOUIS — This spring, the American Red Cross asks donors to help defend the blood supply by giving blood or platelets now to combat a monstrous fact: only 3 out of 100 people donate blood. That’s why we’re teaming up with Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures to celebrate the epic new film,?Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and inviting donors to rise together and give blood. When donors share their strength by coming to give March 25-April 7, they’ll get an exclusive Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. (Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/GXK.*)

In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen an encouraging increase in the blood supply, but blood and platelet donation appointments remain vital this month. People of all blood types – especially those with type O blood – are critical to ensuring hospital shelves can be replenished as soon as possible.

To book a time to give, visit RedCrossBlood.org, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS. Additionally, all who come to give April 8-28 will get a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice, plus be automatically entered for a chance to win one of two $7,000 gift cards. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Spring for details.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities April 1-15

MISSOURI

Crawford

Bourbon

4/8/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bourbon Community Center, 575 Elm Street

Franklin

New Haven

4/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 9494 Highway 100

Pacific

4/8/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Truman Elementary School, 101 Indian Warpath Drive

4/15/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mission Community Church, 2001 W Osage St.

Sullivan

4/8/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Temple Baptist Church, 444 Beeman

Union

4/8/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive

Washington

4/1/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

4/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

4/3/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

4/6/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

4/7/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

4/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

4/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

4/10/2024: 10 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

4/13/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

4/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

4/15/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

Jefferson

Arnold

4/7/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Knights of Columbus Pope John XXIII, 1623 Jeffco Blvd.

Byrnes Mill

4/12/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Spring Hills Church, 6247 Upper Byrnes Mill Rd

De Soto

4/11/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 689, 1520 Clarke Street

Fenton

4/4/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Connect Church, 1779 Springdale Blvd

Festus

4/12/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Jefferson County Family YMCA, 1303 YMCA Drive

High Ridge

4/15/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church - High Ridge, 2735 High Ridge Blvd.

Hillsboro

4/10/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hillsboro Community Civic Center, 10349 Hwy 21

4/11/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson County Administration Center, 729 Maple Street

Lincoln

Troy

4/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Knights of Columbus - Troy, MO, 500 Hwy J

4/12/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Lincoln County Ambulance District - Troy Base, 1392 S. Third

Montgomery

Jonesburg

4/11/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Jonesburg Elementary School, 106 Smith Rd

St. Charles

O’Fallon

4/5/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

4/5/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Charles County Library- WingHaven Branch, 7435 Village Center Dr

4/9/2024: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Renaud Center, 2650 Tri Sports Circle

St. Charles City

4/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bogey Hills Country Club, 1120 Country Club Rd

4/3/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Ameristar Casino, 1260 S Main

St. Peters

4/1/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/2/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/3/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/4/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/5/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/5/2024: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

4/6/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/7/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/9/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/10/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/12/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/13/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/15/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

St. Francois

Bonne Terre

4/2/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bonne Terre Senior Center, 114 N Allen St

Farmington

4/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Joseph Catholic Church, 5 South Carleton

4/15/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 814 East Karsch Blvd

St. Louis

Ballwin

4/11/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Manchester Elks Lodge, 2242 Mason Ln

4/12/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Infant Catholic Church, 248 New Ballwin Rd

Chesterfield

4/1/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/3/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/3/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Chesterfield City Hall, 690 Chesterfield Pkwy West

4/4/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/5/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/6/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/7/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/11/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/12/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/13/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd

4/15/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Creve Coeur

4/10/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cushman and Wakefield, 622 Emerson Road, Second Floor

Des Peres

4/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Clement School, 1508 Bopp Road

Ellisville

4/2/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Martins Episcopal, 15764 Clayton Rd.

4/15/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis County Library - Daniel Boone Branch, 300 Clarkson Rd.

Fenton

4/3/2024: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Amazon, 655 Assembly Pkwy

4/15/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd

Florissant

4/4/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

4/5/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

4/10/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

4/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Kirkwood

4/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., North Kirkwood Middle School, 11287 Manchester

Manchester

4/5/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive

St. Louis

4/1/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chamberlain College of Nursing, 11830 Westline Industrial Drive, Suite 106

4/1/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

4/1/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/2/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/2/2024: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tapawingo National Golf Club, 13001 Gary Player Dr

4/3/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/4/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., UMSL Recreation and Wellness Center, 11 Arnold B Grobman Dr

4/4/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/4/2024: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Blades Elementary School, 5140 Patterson Road

4/5/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/6/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/7/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/9/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 3:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/10/2024: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri Baptist Hospital, 3015 N Ballas Rd

4/10/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/12/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/13/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/15/2024: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Washington University, 1 Brookings Drive

4/15/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/15/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington University, 1 Brookings Drive

St. Louis City

4/5/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., DeMattias Hall, 3825 W Pine Blvd

4/8/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue

4/11/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

4/13/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Tabernacle Church The Hub, 3000 E Prairie Ave

Warren

Warrenton

4/11/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St John's Lutheran Church - Warrenton, 950 S. State Hwy 47

Wright City

4/12/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Wright City High School, 520 Westwood Road

ILLINOIS

Jersey

Jerseyville

4/5/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jerseyville Methodist Church, 1200 S Liberty St

Madison

Alton

4/10/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. Peter & Paul School, 717 State St

Collinsville

4/3/2024: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E Church St

Edwardsville

4/8/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S Main Street

4/15/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Edwardsville Gun Club, 4104 Staunton Rd

Godfrey

4/10/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd.

Granite City

4/12/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Columbus Home, 4225 Old Alton Rd

Monroe

Columbia

4/4/2024: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 9273 Coach Stop Rd.

4/9/2024: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

Randolph

Chester

4/12/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester Memorial Hospital, 1900 State Street

Sparta

4/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street

Steeleville

4/2/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester

St. Clair

Fairview Heights

4/1/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/2/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/3/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/4/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/5/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/6/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/7/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/8/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Christ Church, 339 Frank Scott Pkwy E

4/9/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/10/2024: 12:30 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/11/2024: 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/12/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/13/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/14/2024: 8 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/15/2024: 12 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Freeburg

4/15/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Freeburg Township Office, 203 S. Richland Street

Mascoutah

4/4/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Childhood Church, 104 North Independence, P. O Box 160

4/8/2024: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mascoutah Library, 3 W Church St

Shiloh

4/2/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., MOB2 Siteman Cancer Center, 1418 Cross St

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit?RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age?in most states?(16 with parental consent?where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Amplify your impact − volunteer!?

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.?

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.?

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

