On Tuesday, July 7th from 10:30-11:30am, a presentation will take place at Senior Services Plus on the topic of “Sexuality & Older Adults”. The speaker will be Brenda J. Acoff of the Land of Lincoln Legal Assistance Foundation. Acoff has worked as a Legal Secretary, Paralegal, Community Ombudsman, and currently serves as Regional Long Term Care Ombudsman for 7 Counties in Illinois.

Acoff has worked with the Ombudsman Program for more than 20 years. This Program advocates on behalf of those vulnerable individuals that live in long term care settings. The Program acts as a voice for those people. The ombudsman’s responsibility is to make sure that our seniors are being treated with dignity and respect, that their rights are not being violated, and that they have a quality life during those golden years.

The objectives of the presentation will be to teach the Rights of the Community member (resident) to pursue intimate relationships within their home. Participants will learn what the staff’s responsibility is to the community member (resident) and to that person’s family members.

Participants will learn about Confidentiality and Privacy Rights. Learn how to properly defuse a situation among staff and family members. Also, learn how to discuss sensitive matters with family members.

Some other topics that will be discussed are: learning about the Rights of the Health Care Power of Attorney agent versus the community member’s rights, how to recognize consensual relationships as opposed to coercion or intimidation, and information on STD’s, safe sex education, and risks to the Community member.

This presentation is free and open to the public. RSVP’s are encouraged but not required.

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. For more information or to RSVP call 618-465-3298 ext. 100.

