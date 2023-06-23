CARROLLTON - A wide range of charges including criminal sexual abuse of a child, battery, burglary, and more have been filed by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department over the past two weeks.

Jason A. Chaudoin, 53, of Greenfield, was charged with predatory criminal sexual abuse of a child and criminal sexual abuse. He also had an arrest warrant out of Greene County. Chaudoin was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on June 15 and has since been released on bond.

Casey A. Brown, 42, of Winchester, was arrested on two counts of burglary and two counts of theft between $300 and $10,000. He was arrested June 13 by the Scott County Sheriff's Department and remains in custody.

Jacob A. Schofield, 35, of White Hall, was charged with one count of battery and one count of disorderly conduct. He was arrested by the White Hall Police Department on June 16 and has since been released on bond.

Gary A. Morgan, 42, of Kane, was also charged with one count of battery, and was also arrested by the White Hall Police Department on June 16 before being released on bond.

Jerry L. Pinkerton, 44, of Roodhouse, was arrested for criminal trespassing on land and driving on a revoked/suspended license. He was taken into custody on June 15 by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and has since been released on bond.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

