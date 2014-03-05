Sex, Please, We're 60 at ALT Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton Little Theater actors, from left to right: Linda Fergurson, Patti Kruegel, Gail Drillinger and Linda Nevlin enjoy practicing the antics and "physical" comedy of SEX PLEASE, WE'RE 60 which opens March 13th and runs through March 23rd at the ALT Showplace. The Theater has added an EXTRA matinee on Saturday, March 22nd at 2pm so that even more people have the opportunity to see this popular new comedy about love and vitality at any age! Call 462-6562 for Reservations TODAY Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip