ST. LOUIS – Severe thunderstorms are predicted today, Monday, April 1, 2024, for the area.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis said the thunderstorms predicted for today are capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and possible tornadoes.

The NWS says the threats begin across northern Missouri and west central Illinois this afternoon, with a more widespread threat developing earlier in the evening. The cloud cover on Monday will impact the strength of the storms. Increased sun today will create greater instability and potential for more severe thunderstorms.

The main storm threat will move out late Monday night, but showers and some thunder are forecast into Tuesday.

Tuesday’s weather for the region will be breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

On Wednesday it will be windy and chilly. The NWS in St. Louis predicts more rain on Wednesday, but on Thursday, on the opening day of baseball for the Cardinals in St. Louis, it is predicted to be 50 degrees as a high, then 57 as a high on Friday, 61 degrees on Saturday and 69 degrees Sunday.

The Cardinals host the Miami Marlins in their home opener in St. Louis at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2024, for first pitch. The weather is predicted to be partly sunny on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Monday, a high of 80 degrees is forecast for the St. Louis region.

