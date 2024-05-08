ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis area may face some intense thunderstorms from midday on for Wednesday, May 8, 2024, the National Weather Service in St. Louis said on Tuesday.

The forecast for today is as follows: "Partly cloudy in the morning followed by strong thunderstorms from midday on. Damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are possible with some storms. A high near 80 degrees is projected."

Article continues after sponsor message

The chances of a storm on Wednesday is 90 percent. Meanwhile, Thursday and Friday have highs of 73 and 71 degrees respectively predicted with sunshine. Saturday and Sunday should also show sunshine with highs of 74 and 80 degrees respectively.

Melissa Mainhart, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said the chance of severe weather intensifies to a three out of five risk for the Alton and Southern Illinois areas.

"We have a cold front that will be moving in," she said. "The chances of severe weather increase considerably after noon on Wednesday. The cold front is firing up thunderstorms around the boundary and ahead of the cold front the air could be moist and has all the ingredients for a good thunderstorm."

More like this: