ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.

Right now, the Red Cross is working around the clock to provide blood products to hospitals responding to an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants. As a result of the blood shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes, delaying crucial patient care.

In addition, while summer is traditionally a time when blood donations decline, this year is particularly challenging as many Americans receive their vaccinations and resume summer activities after more than a year of limited interactions and travel, leading to lower donor turnout. The need for blood doesn’t take a holiday break − patients still depend on lifesaving transfusions.

Donors are needed now to prevent further delays to patient care. Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank-you, all those who come to give July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat, while supplies last. And, donors who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). (Terms and conditions apply; visit rcblood.org/fuel).

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 28-July 15

IL

Bond

Greenville

7/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1377, 2043 South 4th Street

Pocahontas

7/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Nicholas Church, 401 East State Street

_______________

Clay

Flora

6/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora Public Library, 216 N. Main Street

_______________

Clinton

Aviston

7/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 601 South Clinton Street

Breese

7/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 480 North Walnut

_______________

Coles

Charleston

7/2/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., The Villas Of Holly Brook and Reflections Memory Care, 738 18th Street

7/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Home Church, 2350 East Madison

_______________

Crawford

Robinson

6/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crawford Memorial Hospital, 1000 North Allen

7/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln

_______________

Cumberland

Toledo

6/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Neal Center YMCA, 130 Courthouse Square

_______________

Effingham

Effingham

6/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

6/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette

6/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

7/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

7/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

7/6/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

7/7/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

7/7/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Church, 3600 S. Banker St.

7/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

7/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

7/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

7/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Effingham County Farm Bureau, 1102 W. Evergreen

7/14/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

7/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Teutopolis

7/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Teutopolis Banquet Hall, 210 S Pearl

_______________

Fayette

Ramsey

7/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ramsey Christian Church, 206 South Jefferson

Vandalia

7/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vandalia Moose Lodge, 328 South 3rd Street

_______________

Greene

Carrollton

7/7/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carrollton Knights of Columbus, 1377 S. 5th Street

Greenfield

7/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Michaels Hall, 1011 Chestnut

_______________

Jasper

Sainte Marie

6/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 112 Embarrass

_______________

Jefferson

Belle Rive

7/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Belle Rive Missionary Baptist Church, 401 South Main Street

Dix

7/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dix Community Center, 217 North Main

Mount Vernon

6/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street

7/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Mary's Parish Center, 1500 Main Street

7/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street

7/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Medline Industries, 210 North 10th Street

7/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mt Vernon Armed Forces Reserve Center, 600 Shiloh Drive

_______________

Jersey

Jerseyville

7/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Nazarene Church, 285 Maple Summit Rd.

7/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 400 South State

_______________

Macoupin

Mount Olive

7/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 21294 Rt 138

Staunton

7/2/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Community Hospital of Staunton, 400 Caldwell

_______________

Madison

Alton

6/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Abundant Life Community Church, 3986 Humbert Rd

Bethalto

7/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St.

Collinsville

6/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E Church St

Edwardsville

6/28/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S Main Street

7/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church - Edwardsville, 600 Water Street

7/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Heyl Royster, 105 W. Vandalia Street

7/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eden Church, 903 N. Second Street

Glen Carbon

7/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Glen Carbon Centennial Library, 198 S. Main St.

Godfrey

7/7/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd.

Granite City

7/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Council 1098, 4225 Old Alton Rd

Hamel

7/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave.

Highland

6/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., State Farm, 2670 Plaza Drive

7/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Weinheimer Community Center, 1100 Main St

Marine

7/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lions Club, 406 E Division St

Maryville

7/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., YMCA, 1 Town Center Drive

Wood River

7/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Abundant Life Community Church, 781 N 9th Street

_______________

Marion

Centralia

6/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School, 9545 Shattuc Road

7/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Central City Lions Shelter, 310 S. Morrison St.

7/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Centralia American Legion Hall, 117 South Poplar

Salem

6/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Salem First Baptist Church, 721 W Main St

7/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Community Building Salem, 416 Oglesby

7/15/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Salem Township Hospital, 1201 Ricker Drive

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

6/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Life Community Church, 626 W Bottom Ave

7/11/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd

Hecker

7/6/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hecker Community Center, 230 East Washington Street

Waterloo

6/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zahnow Elementary, 301 Hamacher St.

_______________

Montgomery

Witt

7/6/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Witt Lions Club, 600 West Broadway

_______________

Randolph

Chester

7/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester Memorial Hospital, 1900 State Street

Sparta

7/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Spartan Light Metal, 510 East McClurken

_______________

Richland

Noble

7/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Noble Lions Club Building, 112 West South Avenue

Olney

6/28/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Helia Healthcare of Olney, 410 E Mack Ave

7/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 205 North Walnut

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

7/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive

Caseyville

7/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church of Caseyville, 10 Bethel Meadows Rd

Fairview Heights

6/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

6/29/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

6/30/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/1/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/2/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/6/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/7/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/8/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/9/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/11/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/12/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/13/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/14/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

7/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Freeburg

7/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Catholic War Veteran's Post 370, 3535 S. Route 159

Millstadt

7/7/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., St James Catholic Parish & School, 412 W Washington Ave

O Fallon

7/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Enjoy Church, 251 Regency Park

Shiloh

7/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Faith Family Church, 704 N Green Mount Road

Washington

Nashville

7/6/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington County Hospital-Nashville, 705 South Grand

MO

Crawford

Cuba

7/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., VFW Post 7147, 704 East Washington

_______________

Franklin

Saint Clair

6/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Clair Elks 2651, 35 East North Street

Sullivan

6/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Eagles 3781, 1000 Acid Mine Road

Union

7/12/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive

Washington

6/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

6/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

6/30/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

7/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

7/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

7/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

7/6/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

7/7/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

7/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

7/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

7/12/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

7/13/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

7/14/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

6/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Arnold Recreational Center, 1695 Missouri State Rd.

7/13/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Baptist Arnold, 2012 Missosuri State road

De Soto

7/1/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd

High Ridge

6/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Martin United Church of Christ, 3229 High Ridge Blvd

7/12/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church - High Ridge, 2735 High Ridge Blvd.

Imperial

7/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Meramec Arnold Elks, 1515 Miller Road

Pevely

7/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1315 Abbey Lane

_______________

Lincoln

Troy

7/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 444 Hwy J

_______________

Montgomery

Middletown

7/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Middletown Baptist Church, 302 Johnson Street

Montgomery City

7/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., United Methodist Presbyterian Montgomery City, 300 N Columbus

_______________

Saint Charles

O Fallon

7/2/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

7/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Christy Banquet Center, 9000 Veterans Memorial Parkway

Saint Charles

7/12/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 405 South Fifth St

7/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 801 1st Capitol Drive

Saint Peters

6/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

6/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

6/29/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Barnes- Jewish St Peters Hospital, 150 Entrance Way

6/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/7/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/7/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/12/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/14/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

7/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

Wentzville

7/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness Wentzville, 7 Wentzville Center

_______________

Saint Francois

Bismarck

7/6/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., VFW Post 6947, 1008 Veterans Drive

Desloge

6/29/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Lincoln Street Events Center, 112 N. Lincoln Street

Farmington

7/6/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Memorial UMC, 425 North Street

_______________

Saint Louis

Affton

7/7/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Affton Fire Protection District, 9282 Gravois Rd.

Ballwin

7/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ballwin VFW Post #6274, 115 Mimosa Ln.

7/8/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Manchester Elks Lodge, 2242 Mason Ln

Bridgeton

7/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd

Chesterfield

6/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

6/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

6/30/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hyatt Place Chesterfield, 333 Chesterfield Center Dr

6/30/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/1/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/6/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/7/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Edward Jones Region 71 Office, 17045 Baxter Road

7/7/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/8/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/12/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/13/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bayer at The Doubletree By Hilton Chesterfield, 16625 Swingley Ridge Rd.

7/14/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

7/15/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Des Peres

7/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester

Eureka

6/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Eureka Community Center, 333 Bald Hill Road

Fenton

7/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post 400, #2 Gravois Road

Florissant

6/30/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

7/1/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

7/7/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

7/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

7/14/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

7/15/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Hazelwood

6/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hazelwood Community Center, 1186 Teson Road

Manchester

6/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive

Saint Louis

6/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

6/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

6/29/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

6/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Rotary Club of Crestwood-Sunset Hills, 9245 Whitecliff Park Lane

6/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4511 Butler Hill Rd.

6/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

7/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sunset Hills Parks & Recreation, 3915 South Lindbergh

7/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria

7/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/7/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

7/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave

7/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/12/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

7/14/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

7/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

Wildwood

7/11/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St. Alban Roe Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road

7/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., La Salle Retreat Center, 2101 Rue De La Salle Dr

_______________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

6/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

6/29/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

6/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., One Financial Plaza, 501 N Broadway

7/7/2021: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

7/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North South Link

7/7/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/12/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/14/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

7/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

_______________

Sainte Genevieve

Sainte Genevieve

7/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 101 Basler Drive

_______________

Warren

Warrenton

7/1/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Jonesburg State Bank, 508 State Hwy 47

7/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Family Community Church, 806 S. Hwy 47

About blood donation

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Health insights for donors

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is also screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Blood drive safety

The Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or socially distance. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be required to wear masks and socially distance. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

