CHICAGO – One very lucky player in California will be doing some serious celebrating and financial planning after snatching up the winning Powerball ticket worth a staggering $1.765 billion last night - the second largest prize in U.S. lottery history.

The winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Midway Market & Liquors in Frazier Park, California. The winning numbers were: 22-24-40-52-64 and Powerball 10.

In Illinois, several Powerball players are also celebrating this morning after winning big money from Wednesday night’s drawing.

Three players matched four winning numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 each.

The Powerball roll began on July 20, 2023, and in that time, more than 1.5 million winning tickets were sold and over $15.2 million in prizes were won by Illinois players.

This is also a win for the retailers that sold winning Powerball tickets, as they will receive a bonus of 1% of the prize amount.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Thanks to Illinois Lottery players, every lottery ticket purchased is also a win for the State. From this Powerball roll, the Lottery was able to contribute over $33.5 million to the Common School Fund to support K-12 education in Illinois.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. CT.

