EDWARDSVILLE - One man has been charged with burglary in an attempted storage unit theft which joins a list of various other thefts from businesses and individuals across Madison County in recent months, according to Madison County court documents.

Mysti A. Maronie, 40, of Brighton, was charged with one count of retail theft over $300 on Jan. 3, 2024. Maronie allegedly stole over $300 worth of various merchandise from the Walmart on Godfrey Road in Godfrey, according to court documents. Maronie faces a Class 3 felony and was released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Jason J. Thebeau, 49, of Granite City, was charged with burglary on Jan. 3, 2024 in a case presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Court documents indicate Thebeau knowingly and without authority entered a storage unit located in the 3100 block of W. Chain of Rocks Road in Granite City with the intent to commit a theft. He faces a Class 2 felony and was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Ashley C. Hart, 35, of Granite City, was charged with one count of theft by the Granite City Police Department after allegedly stealing somebody’s Samsung S23 Ultra cell phone, having a total value in excess of $500 but less than $10,000, according to court documents.

Hart was charged on Dec. 10, 2023 with a Class 3 felony, and was released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Jennifer C. Strubberg, 47, of Granite City, was charged with one count of retail theft over $300. Strubberg allegedly stole over $300 worth of clothing items from the Kohl’s located at 605 Beltline Road in Collinsville on Nov. 17, 2023, according to court documents. She was charged with a Class 3 felony and released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Keenan L. Deal Sr., 55, of Madison, Ill., was charged with retail theft under $300 (his second or subsequent offense) as well as criminal damage to property in a case presented by the Madison Police Department.

Deal allegedly stole less than $300 worth of clothing items from the Dollar General located at 220 McCambridge Ave. in Madison on Nov. 5, 2023. He was additionally charged with criminal property damage after allegedly damaging one of the store’s doors.

Deal faces a Class 4 felony for retail theft and a Class A misdemeanor for criminal damage to property, and court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

