Don Snyders (front left) with the 2023 JCHS PAC scholarship recipients: front row (left to right) - Kendall Davis, Elaina Walsh, Anna Fink, and Cate Breden. Back row (left to right) - Drake Goetten, Colton Gavaza, Logan Meisner, Tanner Brunaugh, Kari Krueger, and Chloe Kallal.

JERSEYVILLE - Several Jersey Community High School students were recently awarded with scholarships up to $1,500 for their academic success, strong character, leadership, and involvement in the Panther Athletic Club (PAC).

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Kari Krueger and Drake Goetten were presented with the Don Snyders Academic Athletic Scholarship of $1,500. Seniors Logan Meisner and Chloe Kallal were honored with $750 PAC Scholarships.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition, the PAC awarded the following students with $500 scholarships:

  • Kendall Davis
  • Elaina Walsh
  • Anna Fink
  • Cate Breden
  • Colton Gavaza
  • Tanner Brunaugh

Kelly Goetten with the PAC said: “Congratulations to all recipients, and a special thanks to Mr. Snyders for always supporting the PAC and our Jersey Athletes.”

To learn more about the PAC, visit their Facebook page.

More like this:

Sep 18, 2023 - Harriss, Elik, Visit Granite City High As Part Of Constitution Day

Nov 7, 2023 - Connor Chin Is A JCHS Student Of The Month For November

Nov 7, 2023 - Marquette Catholic High School Announces Newest National Honor Society

Oct 11, 2023 - Edwardsville Freshman Sam Wittek Earns Multiple Scholarships To UW-Eau Claire

Nov 24, 2023 - Scholarship Application Deadline For First-Year and Transfer Students In SIUE School Of Engineering Is Dec. 15

 