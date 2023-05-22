Several Scholarships Awarded By JCHS Panther Athletic Club
JERSEYVILLE - Several Jersey Community High School students were recently awarded with scholarships up to $1,500 for their academic success, strong character, leadership, and involvement in the Panther Athletic Club (PAC).
Kari Krueger and Drake Goetten were presented with the Don Snyders Academic Athletic Scholarship of $1,500. Seniors Logan Meisner and Chloe Kallal were honored with $750 PAC Scholarships.
In addition, the PAC awarded the following students with $500 scholarships:
Kelly Goetten with the PAC said: “Congratulations to all recipients, and a special thanks to Mr. Snyders for always supporting the PAC and our Jersey Athletes.”
To learn more about the PAC, visit their Facebook page.
