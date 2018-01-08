Several rural areas close schools today Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Some schools around the region closed school today because of ice on the roads issues. The schools closed were mostly rural districts. Schools closed are: Brussels District 42 Carlinville District 1 Article continues after sponsor message Carrollton District 1 Calhoun District 40 Greenfield District 10 Jersey District 100 North Greene District 3 Southwestern District 9 More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Breese Central Cougars at Roxana Shells Football