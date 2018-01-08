Some schools around the region closed school today because of ice on the roads issues. The schools closed were mostly rural districts.

Schools closed are:

Brussels District 42

Carlinville District 1

Carrollton District 1

Calhoun District 40

Greenfield District 10

Jersey District 100

North Greene District 3

Southwestern District 9

