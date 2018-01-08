Several rural areas close schools today
January 8, 2018 6:19 AM
Some schools around the region closed school today because of ice on the roads issues. The schools closed were mostly rural districts.
Schools closed are:
Brussels District 42
Carlinville District 1
Carrollton District 1
Calhoun District 40
Greenfield District 10
Jersey District 100
North Greene District 3
Southwestern District 9
