EDWARDSVILLE - Several individuals face felony charges for allegedly stealing items of various values from the Godfrey Walmart and other local retail establishments, according to Madison County court documents.

Christopher C. McBride, 48, of Alton, was charged with stealing over $300 worth of “multiple bottles of liquor and jewelry” from the Godfrey Walmart on March 20, 2024. He was charged by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office with a Class 3 felony and was reportedly released after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Tunesadah D. Stewart, 32, listed as homeless out of Alton, was also charged on March 20, 2024 with retail theft over $300 after allegedly stealing “multiple bottles of liquor and jewelry” from the Godfrey Walmart. She faces a Class 3 felony in the case from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and has since been released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Ibn R. Tabb, 30, of St. Louis, was also charged with retail theft over $300 on March 17, 2024. Tabb allegedly stole “multiple bottle[s] of cologne” from a CVS in Granite City. Tabb was charged with a Class 3 felony in the case presented by the Granite City Police Department, and was released after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Article continues after sponsor message

Matthew D. Smith, 37, of Alton, was charged with stealing a “mattress and bed sheets” worth over $300 from the Godfrey Walmart on March 17, 2024. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department presented the case against Smith, who faces a Class 3 felony and was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Willie J. Smith, 45, of Alton, was charged with one count of retail theft over $300 and one count of retail theft under $300, both on March 15, 2024. Smith allegedly stole items from the Godfrey Walmart, including electronic speakers worth over $300 and “various bottles of liquor” with a combined value under $300.

Smith was charged with a Class 3 felony for the theft over $300 and a Class 4 felony for the theft under $300. He had previously been convicted of first-degree robbery in St. Charles, Mo., in 2002. His latest case was presented by the Madison county Sheriff's Office, and he was released after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Ernest B. Smith, 58, of Alton, was charged with his second or subsequent offense of retail theft under $300 after allegedly stealing “sunglasses, reading glasses, and wireless earbuds,” from an Alton Walgreen’s on March 4, 2024. Court documents state Smith had previously been convicted of retail theft in Madison County in 2023.

In his latest case, presented by the City of Alton, Smith faces a Class 4 felony. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: