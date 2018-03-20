Monday afternoon's heavy rain that moved through the area forced the postponement of the entire area high school sporting schedule; here's a list of games that were affected by the showers; makeup dates, where available, are included in the list:

BASEBALL: Alton at Jersey (rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday at Ken Schell Field in Jerseyville); Metro East Lutheran at Greenville; Roxana at McGivney Catholic; East Alton-Wood River at Valmeyer

SOFTBALL: Gillespie at Edwardsville; Bunker Hill at East Alton-Wood River; Granite City at Red Bud; Greenfield at Jersey; Piasa Southwestern at Litchfield

One area girls soccer game was played as Metro East Lutheran traveled to Hillsboro; the Hilltoppers defeated the Knights 9-1 to send MEL to 0-3-0 on the season. Next up for Metro East is a scheduled 6 p.m. home match against Jersey this evening.

