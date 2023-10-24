ALTON - Several bids and demolitions for various properties around Alton were approved by the Committee of the Whole at their meeting on Oct. 23, 2023.

A $1,656 bid for 913 Humboldt Ct. was accepted by the committee. The bidder previously stated this property is a lot connected to their backyard. They claimed to have been maintaining the property for 13 years as the city and/or county has been unable to effectively manage the lot’s overgrowth, but the bidder has plans to “beautify” it.

“My plans are to continue to keep up with the maintenance and plant native species landscaping to help with the efforts to beautify and support the growth of our wonderful town,” the bidder wrote to the city.

A $1,093.78 bid for 225 Hamilton St. was also approved. While the bid was placed by a different individual than 913 Humboldt Ct., they cited similar reasons for the bid - the bidder wrote that 225 Hamilton St. is next to their current property and they also seek to “beautify” the area.

The committee also accepted two bids from AC Environmental for asbestos abatement at 1328 N. Alby St. and 706 E. 6th Street. Their bid for 1328 Alby St. was $2,300 while their bid for 706 E. 6th Street totaled $4,960.

Demolition proceedings for the following properties are also moving forward following approval: 820 Easton St.

1912 Alby St.

2310 Sunset Ave.

These and other items now go to the City Council for final approval at their meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

