RICHMOND HEIGHTS - A large police presence is being reported Wednesday afternoon at the St. Louis Galleria where two people were reported shot. Several area police departments responded to the mall.

Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the St. Louis County Police Department posted a photo on Facebook that it is attempting to locate a person of interest in reference to the St. Louis Galleria mall shooting.

One man was shot in the head and the other man was shot in the arm. The situation started around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Conditions of the victims are not known at this time. Several ambulances are also in the mall’s parking lot

Richmond Heights Police tweeted that they are investigating an "incident" at the mall and that it will be closed until further notice. They are also asking people to avoid the area.

Police said they are searching for a suspect who supposedly ran from the mall.

"If you can identify this person of interest please call 636-529-8210 or @STLRCS at 866-371-8477," the St. Louis County Police Department said.

The photo of the person of interest is now at the top of the story.

