Several local students named to Dean's List at Blackburn College for Spring 2018
CARLINVILLE - Several area students were named to the Blackburn College Dean’s List for the Spring 2018 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must earn a grade point average of 3.6 for the semester. The students were:
Alton, IL
Abbie Rister, Elementary Education, Junior
Rylee Wilson, Computer Science, Sophomore
Bethalto, IL
Zachary D. Felkel, Chemistry-General Track, Senior
Brighton, IL
Samantha Cranmer, Secondary Social Science Education: History, Junior
Russel Kallal, Physical Education w/ (K-12) Certification, Junior
Carrollton, IL
Noah B. Daum, Organizational Leadership-Communication Track & Graphic Arts, Senior
Hollie J. Davidson, Psychology, Senior
Kyle E. Kesinger, Marketing & Accounting, Senior
Godfrey, IL
Brianna G. Camerer, Elementary Education, Sophomore
Olivia G. Friese, Graphic Arts, Sophomore
Olivia Mapes, Graphic Arts, Junior
Granite City, IL
Haley Crider, Biology, Sophomore
Jerseyville, IL
Harry J. Arter, Sports Management, Senior
Erica L. Bechtold, Business Management & Accounting, Sophomore
Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, Illinois. One of the seven work colleges in the U.S., Blackburn is the only one with a student-managed Work Program. Blackburn was also ranked by US News as one of the Top 50 Midwest Colleges in 2016 and the #5 Best Value in Regional Colleges in the Midwest; and The Washington Monthly ranked the college as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois for 2016 and among the top 50 in the U.S.
