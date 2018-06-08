Several local students named to Dean's List at Blackburn College for Spring 2018 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. CARLINVILLE - Several area students were named to the Blackburn College Dean’s List for the Spring 2018 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must earn a grade point average of 3.6 for the semester. The students were: Alton, IL

Abbie Rister, Elementary Education, Junior

Rylee Wilson, Computer Science, Sophomore Bethalto, IL

Zachary D. Felkel, Chemistry-General Track, Senior Brighton, IL

Samantha Cranmer, Secondary Social Science Education: History, Junior

Russel Kallal, Physical Education w/ (K-12) Certification, Junior Article continues after sponsor message Carrollton, IL

Noah B. Daum, Organizational Leadership-Communication Track & Graphic Arts, Senior

Hollie J. Davidson, Psychology, Senior

Kyle E. Kesinger, Marketing & Accounting, Senior Godfrey, IL

Brianna G. Camerer, Elementary Education, Sophomore

Olivia G. Friese, Graphic Arts, Sophomore

Olivia Mapes, Graphic Arts, Junior Granite City, IL

Haley Crider, Biology, Sophomore Jerseyville, IL

Harry J. Arter, Sports Management, Senior

Harry J. Arter, Sports Management, Senior

Erica L. Bechtold, Business Management & Accounting, Sophomore Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, Illinois. One of the seven work colleges in the U.S., Blackburn is the only one with a student-managed Work Program. Blackburn was also ranked by US News as one of the Top 50 Midwest Colleges in 2016 and the #5 Best Value in Regional Colleges in the Midwest; and The Washington Monthly ranked the college as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois for 2016 and among the top 50 in the U.S.