CARLINVILLE - Several area students were named to the Blackburn College Dean’s List for the Spring 2018 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List must earn a grade point average of 3.6 for the semester. The students were:

Alton, IL
Abbie Rister, Elementary Education, Junior
Rylee Wilson, Computer Science, Sophomore

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Bethalto, IL
Zachary D. Felkel, Chemistry-General Track, Senior

Brighton, IL
Samantha Cranmer, Secondary Social Science Education: History, Junior
Russel Kallal, Physical Education w/ (K-12) Certification, Junior

Article continues after sponsor message

Carrollton, IL
Noah B. Daum, Organizational Leadership-Communication Track & Graphic Arts, Senior
Hollie J. Davidson, Psychology, Senior
Kyle E. Kesinger, Marketing & Accounting, Senior

Godfrey, IL
Brianna G. Camerer, Elementary Education, Sophomore
Olivia G. Friese, Graphic Arts, Sophomore
Olivia Mapes, Graphic Arts, Junior

Granite City, IL
Haley Crider, Biology, Sophomore

Jerseyville, IL
Harry J. Arter, Sports Management, Senior
Erica L. Bechtold, Business Management & Accounting, Sophomore

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, Illinois. One of the seven work colleges in the U.S., Blackburn is the only one with a student-managed Work Program. Blackburn was also ranked by US News as one of the Top 50 Midwest Colleges in 2016 and the #5 Best Value in Regional Colleges in the Midwest; and The Washington Monthly ranked the college as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois for 2016 and among the top 50 in the U.S.

More like this:

Nov 8, 2023 - Blackburn College Among 13 Colleges To Receive $3.275 Million To Tackle Student Mental Health

Oct 20, 2023 - Blackburn College Names Sarah Koplinski Vice President For Institutional Advancement

Oct 12, 2023 - Blackburn Professor Joseph Welch Named ISMTA Teacher Of The Year

Oct 18, 2023 - Blackburn College Department Of Music Announces Performance Schedule For Fall Season

Sep 25, 2023 - Blackburn College Receives $4.8M Grant for New Athletic Center

 