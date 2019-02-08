ST. LOUIS – Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation’s (FoxPACF) 9th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition moves on to its Semi-Final round Saturday, March 9, 2019. Forty-five high school acts will take the stage at Kirkwood High School to select the final acts that will compete onstage at The Fabulous Fox Theatre on Saturday, April 13th.

udges for the Semi-Final round of competition are professionals representing a cross-section of the St. Louis performing arts community and entertainment industry. Each round of competition has a panel of at least three judges who adjudicate and advance acts to the next round. Acts are judged on technical ability, interpretation, stage presence and originality. Throughout every level of the competition, professional insight is given regarding technique and performance skills to benefit these high school students and improve their overall talent. A complete list of Semi-Final round judges is available on the FoxPACF website.

The Final Competition is free and open to the public and are a professionally produced production, adjudicated by both St. Louis and national performing arts professionals (a complete list of students/schools can be found here). “We are so pleased with the positive response to the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition from students, parents, arts organizations and the community. The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation is delighted to provide this opportunity for students and we’re happy that we are able to give students the opportunity to shine,” said Mary Strauss, St. Louis Teen Talent Competition creator, as well as FoxPACF Founder and President Emeritus of the Board of Directors. FREE GENERAL ADMISSION tickets for the Finals will be available beginning March 11th through Metrotix and at The Fox box office.

This year, 99 acts competed in the preliminary round. 141 students, representing 53 bi-state high schools and performing arts organizations plus homeschoolers, make up the 45 acts that were selected as semi-finalists to compete on March 9th. Semi-Finalist acts include singers, musicians, dancers, aerialists, jugglers, acrobats, and musical theatre performers.

Students in this competition are vying for more than $40,000 in prizes, cash awards, college scholarships, and performance opportunities. In addition to the 1st Place $8,000, 2nd Place $6,000, and 3rd Place $4,000 scholarships awarded at the Final Round, restricted scholarship opportunities to Southeast Missouri State University, Webster University and University of Missouri-St. Louis will also be available to students taking part in the Competition. Finalists from the past eight years have performed at The Muny, National Dance Week, Taste of Maplewood, Gateway Grizzlies, Shakespeare Festival, Chamber Music Society of St. Louis, Winter Opera St. Louis and The Rising Stars Showcase. Further details on these opportunities can be found here.

Complete guidelines and information about the 9th Annual 2019 St. Louis Teen Talent Competition can be found on the Foundation’s website as well as on the FoxPACF Facebook page.

Semi-Final Rounds

9th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition

March 9, 2019

Information: https://www.foxpacf.org/programs/teen-talent-competition/

For additional information about this and other Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation events, please visit www.foxpacf.org

