CHICAGO – Three lucky Illinois Lottery players won big playing Lucky Day Lotto last week, each purchasing a winning lottery ticket worth more than $300,000.

One of the winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets won a $350,000 jackpot prize, and was purchased at Tony’s Fresh Market, located at 5233 N. Lincoln Ave. in Chicago for the Sunday, October 15 evening drawing.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers, 4-11-19-20-21, to take home the top prize.

On Thursday, October 12, two Lucky Day Lotto players purchased winning tickets that matched all five numbers in the evening drawing to split a $600,000 jackpot prize - each winning $300,000.

One of the winning tickets was purchased at 7-Eleven, located at 2241 S. Eola Rd. in Aurora, and the other was purchased at a BP gas station at 2791 US Highway 34 in Oswego. The winning numbers were 9-25-29-37-40.

The lucky winners aren’t the only ones celebrating. For selling the winning tickets, each retailer will receive a bonus of one percent of the prize amount.

So far this month, nearly 450,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets have been sold, with total prizes netting over $2.8 million for Illinois Lottery players.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all lucky winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit IllinoisLottery.com.

