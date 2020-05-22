COLLINSVILLE - Several fire departments responded to a storage unit blaze Friday night at Red Dot Storage Units in Collinsville.

Several units in the front building sustained fire and water damage during the fire. When Collinsville Fire Department arrived on scene they encountered fire in several units. Collinisville then called a Box Alarm which brought several area fire departments to the scene to help battle the blaze.

Collinsville Police Department was on hand to block traffic on South Morrison so the Fire Department could battle the fire.

No injuries were reported.

