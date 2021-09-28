EDWARDSVILLE - Thomas B. Clifford, 30, of the 300 block of High Point Drive, Edwardsville, has been charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

He allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on Sept. 23. He also allegedly fled from a police officer at least 21 mph over the speed limit and disobeyed two or more traffic control devices. Bail was set at $25,000.

EAST ALTON - Anthony D. Sims, 41, of Madison, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

He allegedly possessed a set of brass knuckles after having been convicted of robbery in 2018. Bail was set Sept. 25 at $50,000.

EDWARDSVILLE - An Edwardsville man is facing charges of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery.

Jesse L. Clough, 43, of the 200 block of Ashley Place, Edwardsville, was charged Sept. 27 after the Sept. 25 incident. He allegedly choked a family member and bit a police officer on the arm. Bail was set at $75,000.

EDWARDSVILLE - Paula M. Duane, 44, of the 900 block of Highland Street, Edwardsville, was charged with arson and criminal damage to property.

He allegedly set fire to a 2016 Chrysler Town And Country on Sept. 26. The criminal damage charge specifically alleges she set the hood of the van on fire. Bail was set at $50,000.

SOUTH ROXANA - Roger L. Booth, 29, of House Springs, Mo. was charged Tuesday with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

He allegedly possessed .22-caliber ammunition while being on parole in connection with a Missouri case. He also allegedly possessed a stolen Ford Horizon on Sept. 24. The charging document claims he attempted to flee from a South Roxana police officer at least 21 mph over the speed limit. Bail was set at $50,000.

ALTON - Richard P. Rowland, 36, of Montgomery City, Mo. was charged Sept. 27 with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He allegedly possessed less than 15 grams of psilocybin. Bail was set at $15,000.

