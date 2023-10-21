CARROLLTON - Property-related criminal charges ranging from theft to criminal property damage and more have been filed against several individuals over the past few weeks, according to the latest jail booking report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon L. Capps, 36, of Jacksonville, was charged with one count each of arson and criminal damage to property by means of fire. Capps was arrested on Oct. 6, 2023 by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department and remains in custody.

Erin L. Settles, 39, of Kane, was charged with residential burglary and theft of an amount between $300 to $10,000. She was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on Sept. 15, 2023 and was given a Notice To Appear in court.

John J. Scheferkort, 31, of Roodhouse, was charged with criminal damage to property and violation of bail bond. He was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department on Oct. 2, 2023 and remains in custody.

Herschel G. Giberson, 45, of Carrollton, was arrested on Oct. 9, 2023 for two counts of reckless conduct and one count of criminal trespass on land. He was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department and was given a Notice To Appear in court.

Jean M. Morgan, 49, of White Hall, Darin C. Hodgson, 47, of Roodhouse, and Penny R. Castleberry, 53, of Greenfield, were all charged with criminal trespass to land on Sept. 14, 2023. Each were arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and given a Notice To Appear in court.

Tasha A. Bartmann, 40, of Greenfield, and Brittany M. Orr, 31, also of Greenfield, were both charged with possession of stolen property on Sept. 13, 2023. Both were arrested by the Greenfield Police Department and given Notices To Appear in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

