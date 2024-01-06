JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville Public Library has a busy January jam-packed with fun community events for all ages scheduled this month, and invites the public to attend with no library card needed to participate in any programs or events they have planned.

This month’s activities kick off with the monthly LEGO Club for kids in Kindergarten through seventh grade, held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. No registration is required, and the LEGOs will be provided. Each of the masterpieces created during the event will be displayed at the library all month long.

For those looking for more of an informative night in, call the library at 618-498-9514 to receive a Zoom link to watch the latest Illinois Libraries Present: Speculating About Our AI Future from the comfort of your own home. The virtual event will feature three best-selling science fiction writers discussing the promise, perils, and possible impacts that AI will have on our future.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, starting at 10:30 a.m., the library will be Chasing Away Winter Chills With Hearty Soup as Lisa from the University of Illinois Extension teaches participants how to make homemade soup and maintain flavor without a lot of added salt. Sampling and registration are required, and those interested can call the library to sign up now.

Article continues after sponsor message

Local dads will have the perfect opportunity to become expert hair stylists for their daughters on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, starting at 10 a.m. That morning, the JPL will host a Daddy/Daughter Hair Factory featuring local hair stylists who will coach them through making ponytails, pigtails, buns, and more. Each Daddy/Daughter pair that attends will take home a kit with hair fixing supplies - but space is limited, so call the library soon to save your spot.

Two events will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 - one for kids and one for adults. Preschool Storytime starts at 10 a.m. for ages 2-6 to attend, featuring fun songs, stories, a craft, and a chance for your child to have fun and socialize with others their own age. The Movie Matinee is that afternoon at 2 p.m. and is for seniors or anyone available at that time. JPL will be showing the quirky and charming film “Jules,” rated PG-13, starring Ben Kingsley and Jane Curtain. Fresh popcorn will be provided, but attendees are asked to bring their own favorite drink.

The fun and popular Puzzle Scramble is making its return at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. Teams of no more than four will compete to complete jigsaw puzzles the fastest. All teams will be working on the same puzzle, and there is no age limit or minimum - whether local puzzle masters are age 4 or 84, they’re welcome to join a team and compete.

The library reminds the public that library cards are not needed to attend events or activities, only to check out materials. Library cards are also not required to take advantage of the many community resources available at the library, including photocopying and printing, faxing, scanning, notary, public use computers, and more. Outside of the library, the latest StoryWalk book is now on display at the Wock Lake for January, “Just Grandma and Me” by Mercer Mayer.

The Jerseyville Public Library will be closed from Jan. 14-15, 2024, for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. For more information about the JPL, visit their website or Facebook page, or call 618-498-9514.

More like this: