JERSEYVILLE - Several arrests have been made over drug-related offenses in Jersey County, according to recent filings from the Circuit Clerk’s office.

Ashley N. Hillmann, 35, of Jerseyville, was charged with possession of over 15 but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine, possession of mushrooms, and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle. She was charged with a Class 1 felony for the meth charge, a Class 4 felony for the mushrooms charge, and a Class A misdemeanor for the syringe/needle charge.

Hillmann was charged on May 27 and her bail was set at $15,000. More information and updates on this case can be found here.

Timothy D. Shewmake, 40, of Jerseyville, was also charged with possession of over 15 but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine on May 27. He was also charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in the form of a “glass pipe,” according to court documents.

Shewmake was charged with a Class 1 felony for the meth charge and a Class A misdemeanor for the paraphernalia charge. Bail was set at $15,000. More information and updates on this case can be found here.

Crystal L. Warren, 65, of Winchester, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, specifically “less than 15 grams of a substance containing Alprazolam,” according to court documents. She was also charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia in the form of a “small metal pipe.”

Warren was additionally charged with improper traffic lane usage after crossing the centerline while driving on South State Street near Sunderland Road in Jerseyville. She was issued a Class 4 felony for the Alprazolam charge and a Class A misdemeanor for the paraphernalia charge.

Warren’s bail was set at $10,000. More information and updates on this case can be found here.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

