EAST ALTON - A man from Cottage Hills faces several counts of battery and more after allegedly striking two family members in the head and kicking an officer in the chest on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.

Joshua S. Foutch, 39, of Cottage Hills, was charged with six total counts, including three felony counts of aggravated battery and three misdemeanors: two for domestic battery and one for resisting an officer.



According to a petition to deny Foutch’s pretrial release, he was identified by officers as “the suspect who battered his elderly mother and stepfather.” Once officers arrived at the scene to intervene, court documents state Foutch pulled his arms away to resist his arrest and kicked an officer in the chest.

Foutch reportedly struck one victim in the head, causing lacerations, and the other in the face, causing bruising. Both were 60 years or older at the time of the offense.

Foutch’s case was presented by the East Alton Police Department. Court documents indicate he was remanded to jail until his initial appearance in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

